Question of the Week

What is an acceptable alternative for ketchup and why?

Chad Pauling

"If it’s for dipping, I’d say ranch or BBQ. If it’s on burger or hot dog? I don't know, nothing can touch ketchup."

Earl Horlyk

"I'm going off on a ledge here by suggesting Korean gojuchang, which looks a bit like a fruity preserve. Instead, it is muddy red in color and is made with chili powder, soybean powder and packs a punch when added to fries or a burger."

Mason Dockter

"Mustard. In fact mustard in most cases is preferable to ketchup. It’s much more versatile, and you can use it on things (i.e., steak) where ketchup usage is frowned upon by polite society."

Nikki Ahlquist

"Dorothy Lynch, maybe. I’m touchy about my sauces."

Jaylen Rees

"Either honey mustard or mayo because they are top tier condiments. Really set themselves above the rest."

