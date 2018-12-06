Try 1 month for 99¢

‘What amenities do you think would be good additions to the movie-going experience?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I love the idea of a bar and more comfortable seating. My thing is always having to miss the movie to go to the restroom or get a refill/snack. I wish that you could either have a server in the theater or text to order food to your seat, that would be nice. However, I’m not sure how you solve the bathroom break problem though!"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Some sort of robotic Siskel and Ebert-style thumbs-up or thumbs-down mechanism , so you can warn future movie-goers to stay away from cinematic bombs. Barring that, I’d settle for a seat-side wash basin to clean yourself up after eating a box of Milk Duds."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Individual Headphones, and closed caption for the bottom of the screen…”

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"Comfy seating is really all I want when it comes to enjoying a film. It’d be cool to have a restaurant setting where staff will bring you food and drink while the movie is playing.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Blankets in the winter, a coat check and cheaper concessions. Also, a wait staff for food, as long as it's not too distracting during the movie."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"With the decadent direction theaters are heading in, I think the obvious next step is masseuses and massage tables in the auditoriums."

