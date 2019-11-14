Question of the week

Staff Writer

"It's a tossup for me. When it comes to concerts, nothing can beat the time I saw the Rolling Stones in June. When it comes to stage shows it is a tie between 'The Rocky Horror Show' and 'The Producers,' both of which I was lucky enough to be able to see on Broadway."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

"Lewis Black was pretty sweet, and I saw Ralphie May when I was in high school, which was also pretty sweet. I saw some good one-act plays in college, but I’ve long since forgotten what they were called or what they were about exactly."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

"Twenty-One Pilots, their concert was amazing! There was so much interaction with the crowd, and they made the whole thing tons of fun! And of course, anytime I see the Foo Fighters, it is awesome."

