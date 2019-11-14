Question of the week

'What has been the best stage production you have ever seen?'
Chad Pauling
Publisher
"Honestly, I’ve seen a few shows in my years and, to me, best bang for the buck was 'Cirque Du Soleil’s Dralion' that came to Sioux City a few years back.”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"About 8 or 9 years ago, the Weekender staff snagged free tickets to see 'The Addams Family' musical when it was presented at the Orpheum. I stuck around and got an autograph of the dude who played Uncle Fester. He may not have given a Tony Award-winning performance, but I felt badly when I lost it less than 24 hours later."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
You have free articles remaining.
"Have not seen many plays, none worthy of a “best” anything. I enjoyed a few more than others, 'Merchant of Venice' would be my personal favorite ... though 'South Pacific' was pretty good, too. And 'Taming of the Shrew' was another pretty good production."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"It's a tossup for me. When it comes to concerts, nothing can beat the time I saw the Rolling Stones in June. When it comes to stage shows it is a tie between 'The Rocky Horror Show' and 'The Producers,' both of which I was lucky enough to be able to see on Broadway."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Lewis Black was pretty sweet, and I saw Ralphie May when I was in high school, which was also pretty sweet. I saw some good one-act plays in college, but I’ve long since forgotten what they were called or what they were about exactly."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Twenty-One Pilots, their concert was amazing! There was so much interaction with the crowd, and they made the whole thing tons of fun! And of course, anytime I see the Foo Fighters, it is awesome."