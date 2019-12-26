'What are your resolutions this New Year?'
Chad Pauling
Publisher
"I’m not big on resolutions, I just try to live each day to my best. I often fail, but we aren’t perfect.”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Finally read all of the great American novels and write the Great American Novel while never missing a single episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.'"
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I would like to treat myself better, live a healthier life and get rid of my anxiety."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"At the beginning of 2019 I said I’d buy more lottery tickets, and I sure did keep my resolution, but I only won $4 once (less than I paid for the multi-number ticket itself). So maybe this new year, I’ll try to read a book."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"To come up with better answers for the question of the week "