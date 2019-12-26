Question of the week
'What are your resolutions this New Year?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’m not big on resolutions, I just try to live each day to my best.  I often fail, but we aren’t perfect.”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Finally read all of the great American novels and write the Great American Novel while never missing a single episode of  'The Real Housewives of Orange County.'"

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I would like to treat myself better, live a healthier life and get rid of my anxiety."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"At the beginning of 2019 I said I’d buy more lottery tickets, and I sure did keep my resolution, but I only won $4 once (less than I paid for the multi-number ticket itself). So maybe this new year, I’ll try to read a book."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"To come up with better answers for the question of the week "

