Question of the week

'What are your resolutions this New Year?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

"I’m not big on resolutions, I just try to live each day to my best. I often fail, but we aren’t perfect.”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

"Finally read all of the great American novels and write the Great American Novel while never missing a single episode of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.'"

Ari E. Lebowitz

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Staff Writer

"I would like to treat myself better, live a healthier life and get rid of my anxiety."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer