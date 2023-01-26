Question of the Week

What is your favorite snow day activity?
Chad Pauling
"Dreaming of the sun, warmth and my boat."
Earl Horlyk
"The feeling of accomplishment I feel after shoveling my driveway. And the agony I experience when the city plugs it up again."
Mason Dockter
"Not having to come into the office makes a snow day feel like a snow YAY!"
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today