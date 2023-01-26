 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Question of the Week

What is your favorite snow day activity?

Chad Pauling

"Dreaming of the sun, warmth and my boat."

Earl Horlyk

"The feeling of accomplishment I feel after shoveling my driveway. And the agony I experience when the city plugs it up again."

Mason Dockter

"Not having to come into the office makes a snow day feel like a snow YAY!"

