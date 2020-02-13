You are the owner of this article.
Question of the week

Shelby Pierce
Provided

“What is your favorite love song and why do you like it so much?"

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I like 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran.  Such a good story of love."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"I've always had a thing for dark-haired girls whose pallor can only be described as vampire-like. Having said that. Siouxsie and the Banshees' Kiss Them for Me' always makes my pulse race a bit." 

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Probably Three Dog Night’s 'An Old Fashioned Love Song,' which is a song about a love song. I can still remember the first time I heard it on the radio – while hanging out with great aunt Blanche."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"'Angel Eyes.' Heard the song, sung by Jeff Healey (and his band), in the 'Roadhouse' movie with Patrick Swayze. Why this song? Because it speaks to the ability to see unconditional love under any condition or circumstance."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"There are many great love songs out there, but I can’t say I have one that I like so much. Mostly it just depends upon my mood when I go to listen to one."

Shelby Pierce

Weekender Super Fan of the Week

"'Endless Love' by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. 1. It’s my parents’ 'song' – perhaps even played at their wedding. 2. I love it AND always think of the guy on the Zamboni lip synching in 'Happy Gilmore.'"

