Question of the week

“What is your favorite love song and why do you like it so much?"
Chad Pauling
Publisher
"I like 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran. Such a good story of love."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I've always had a thing for dark-haired girls whose pallor can only be described as vampire-like. Having said that. Siouxsie and the Banshees' Kiss Them for Me' always makes my pulse race a bit."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Probably Three Dog Night’s 'An Old Fashioned Love Song,' which is a song about a love song. I can still remember the first time I heard it on the radio – while hanging out with great aunt Blanche."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"'Angel Eyes.' Heard the song, sung by Jeff Healey (and his band), in the 'Roadhouse' movie with Patrick Swayze. Why this song? Because it speaks to the ability to see unconditional love under any condition or circumstance."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"There are many great love songs out there, but I can’t say I have one that I like so much. Mostly it just depends upon my mood when I go to listen to one."
Shelby Pierce
Weekender Super Fan of the Week
"'Endless Love' by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. 1. It’s my parents’ 'song' – perhaps even played at their wedding. 2. I love it AND always think of the guy on the Zamboni lip synching in 'Happy Gilmore.'"