Question of the week

"WD-40 is a godsend at winter time. Use it to keep your car lock from freezing and spray some on a shovel to keep the white stuff from sticking. Who knows? It may even be used as a hair pomade to remedy that annoying cowlick in time for your holiday party."

"No. 1: Always have fresh Galoshes, also known as gumshoes, rubbers or overshoes; they are a type of rubber boot that is slipped over shoes to keep them from getting muddy or wet from snow or rain. No. 2: A large amount of salt for my sidewalks and driveway…I live in the country and need salt. No. 3: A small plastic scoop shovel in my car, to dig out when I go off the road, or drive into a drift that high-centers my car in the snow."