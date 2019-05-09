'What would be the ultimate piece of music memorabilia for you to see displayed at the Hard Rock?'
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I’d love to see some more hip-hop memorabilia, something from Eminem or Jay-Z would be really cool."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"A collection of all of Elton John’s toupees would be both interesting and horrifying to see."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Hmmm…tough to pick just one. The drum kit with the name of the band on the front - the name, THE QUARRYMEN. That would be the something."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"A large display featuring tons of items from all the grunge bands that were popular in the late '80s and early '90s in Seattle, Washington."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"The Pied Piper's flute. They say it's good for pest control."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Dave Grohl’s guitar throne, but apparently Dave is being generous and lending it to other musicians. That’s pretty awesome!"
Cole Paxton
Online Editor
"The ‘Black Eagle’ bass guitar played by Nirvana guitarist Krist Novoselic during the band’s tours in 1992 and 1993."
Bret Hayworth
Staff Writer
"The piano on which Paul played 'Hey Jude' for The Beatles, just barely nosing out the guitar that was famously smashed in concert by The Clash and ended as iconic photo on cover for 'London Calling' album."
Tim Hynds
Staff Photographer
"Billy Preston’s Hammond B3."
Justin Wan
Staff Photographer
"Lil Nas X's Gucci cowboy hat."