‘If you could only have one of the following beverage options for the rest of your life, what would you choose, and why? Your options are beer, wine, coffee or energy drinks.’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"BEER!!  Because, Beer!"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"I don’t like wine, my taste in beer is limited and, counter-intuitively, energy drinks make me sleepy. Coffee – jet-black, like my heart – wins by default."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Coffee… I came to coffee late in life, after swearing off drinking two 2-Liter Coca-Cola’s a day, I needed a caffeine delivery system…coffee won. I do tend to drink it strong…espresso strength, with heavy cream."

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"Easy, Coffee. I want to meet the person that picks energy drinks and have a stern 1 on 1 talk with them.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"As much as I enjoy beer, I'd have to go with coffee. It gives me the jolt I need for writing stories."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Coffee – though after a few months of drinking only coffee, I’d probably be spending 14 hours a day on the toilet. That’s four hours more than I do now."

