‘If you could only have one of the following beverage options for the rest of your life, what would you choose, and why? Your options are beer, wine, coffee or energy drinks.’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"BEER!! Because, Beer!"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I don’t like wine, my taste in beer is limited and, counter-intuitively, energy drinks make me sleepy. Coffee – jet-black, like my heart – wins by default."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Coffee… I came to coffee late in life, after swearing off drinking two 2-Liter Coca-Cola’s a day, I needed a caffeine delivery system…coffee won. I do tend to drink it strong…espresso strength, with heavy cream."
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"Easy, Coffee. I want to meet the person that picks energy drinks and have a stern 1 on 1 talk with them.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"As much as I enjoy beer, I'd have to go with coffee. It gives me the jolt I need for writing stories."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Coffee – though after a few months of drinking only coffee, I’d probably be spending 14 hours a day on the toilet. That’s four hours more than I do now."