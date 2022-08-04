 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Question of the Week

If you could name any product after yourself, what would it be?

Chad Pauling

"I don’t know if I possess the ego required to name a product after myself. It would have to be a food item as I can cook fairly well."

Earl Horlyk

"Even though it would seem ironic, I'd name a bug repellant after myself. In the summertime, I seem to be irresistible to all sorts of specimens from the insect world."

Mason Dockter

"Really anything would be improved if it were named after me. A café, a park, a magazine, a line of soaps, patent medicines, stogies, an automobile marque, a movie studio, you name it. But not a clothing line, that sounds foolish."

