'If you were to raise money for a charitable cause, what would that cause be, and why?'
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"Growing up, my mother worked for the local CSADV shelter. Going to candlelight vigils and helping the shelter any way I could has made that a cause I like to support."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I’ve always had a soft spot for children’s charities, especially when they deal with education. If a kid wants to achieve higher education, he or she should be able to do that, regardless of income."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation – obvious mission, 92% of all funds go to the mission, 4% for administrative and 5.2% to fundraising. Food Bank of Siouxland – obvious mission, 97% of all funds go to the mission, 0.7% for administrative and 2.0% to fundraising. Gary Sinise Foundation – advocacy for our nations defenders (active duty / veterans ) and first responders and their loved ones. 91% of all funds go to the mission, 4.8% for administrative and 4.8% to fundraising."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"If I had the money, which I absolutely don't, I would donate locally. I would give to the Siouxland Warming Shelter and the Soup Kitchen. There are people in Sioux City that don't have a roof over their heads or a bite to eat. There are many reasons for this, but like my cousin Gordon Lebowich said, 'Nobody deserves to go to bed hungry.'"
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"I’d make it a scholarship fund, and the kids have to write me a nice letter every month or they’re cut off."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Drivers Against Coming to a Complete Stop at 4-Way Intersections, but then inching forward until cross traffic can’t really get past you so you might as well just drive through already, for crying out loud."