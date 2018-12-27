Try 1 month for 99¢

‘What is your 2019 New Year's resolution?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’m not a big 'resolution guy'… I try to just do it right all year 'round."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"To get back into swimsuit shape long before summer … or to get into swimsuit shape for once in my life."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"I resolve to lose 20 pounds, and keep it off. Unlike past weight loss efforts where I lose 10 pounds, feel good about myself, and then quickly gain it back. Luck to y’all with your own resolution efforts. Happy New Year!"

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"My New Year’s Resolution is to focus on my mental health and drop sugar from my diet.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I would like to make healthier decisions (both mental and physical). I'd also like to learn better time management when it comes to important things. Oh! And I'd like to be more responsible with money."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Buy more lottery tickets. As they say, you’ve gotta be in it to win it."

Weekender writer

