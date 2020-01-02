Question of the week

'What are you most looking forward to in 2020?'
Chad Pauling
Publisher
"Summer and camping!”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Thoroughly depressed over the movie version of 'Cats,' I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed that the February release of 'Sonic the Hedgehog' will satisfy my need to see actors portraying animals."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"The possible, yet unlikely, fall of #45."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Becoming a millionaire courtesy of the Powerball and/or Mega Millions, and moving into a mansion in Minneapolis."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Waking up each day with a gleam in my eye, and anticipation for the mysteries each day brings."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I’m going on a camping trip next fall with my family and some friend to the Black Hills. I’m so excited about it!"