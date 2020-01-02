Question of the week
Question of the week

'What are you most looking forward to in 2020?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"Summer and camping!”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Thoroughly depressed over the movie version of 'Cats,' I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed that the February release of 'Sonic the Hedgehog' will satisfy my need to see actors portraying animals."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"The possible, yet unlikely, fall of #45."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Becoming a millionaire courtesy of the Powerball and/or Mega Millions, and moving into a mansion in Minneapolis."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Waking up each day with a gleam in my eye, and anticipation for the mysteries each day brings."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"I’m going on a camping trip next fall with my family and some friend to the Black Hills. I’m so excited about it!"

