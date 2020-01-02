Question of the week

'What are you most looking forward to in 2020?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

"Summer and camping!”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

"Thoroughly depressed over the movie version of 'Cats,' I’ll be keeping my fingers crossed that the February release of 'Sonic the Hedgehog' will satisfy my need to see actors portraying animals."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

"The possible, yet unlikely, fall of #45."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

"Becoming a millionaire courtesy of the Powerball and/or Mega Millions, and moving into a mansion in Minneapolis."

Patrick Rooney