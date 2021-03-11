Question of the Week

What chore/activity is made easier with music?

Also, what type/genre of music is needed in these instances?

Chad Pauling

"Working out is always better with some music and it's gotta be upbeat!"

Earl Horlyk

"I like hiking or running in the spring and summer. Surf, hipster and dance music will always be my jam."

Mason Dockter

"Washing dishes. Either a song like Barrett Strong’s 'Money,' while I daydream about winning the lottery and paying somebody else to fuss with my filthy dishes in a better house, or an old song that makes me think of traditional working-class drudgery, like 'The Daughter of Rosie O’Grady.'"

Nikki Ahlquist

"Any time I’m cleaning upbeat music that I and just sing along with really helps me get the tasks done."

Jaylen Rees

"Mowing the lawn definitely needs music and it has to be upbeat, so like rock or a variation of pop music would be best."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.