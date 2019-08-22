'If you were to ask a question of the week, what would that question be?'
Chad Pauling
Interim Publisher
"With football around the corner, I’d ask “What is your favorite football team?”
For me it’s the Dallas Cowboys and Michigan Wolverines!"
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"In order to enjoy ‘Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw,’ is it necessary to see the previous eight movies in the series?"
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Philosophical question: What do you want your life to be in 5 years? On the street question:Seriously, Netflix or You Tube?"
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer/Editor
"Considering I ask and answer all of my own questions every week, this time I will answer the questions of The Weekender staff. Favorite football team? None. I don't like sports. In five years? More successful in every aspect. Netflix over YouTube. Is cereal soup? No...just because I say it isn't. How nice do I look today? I look pretty nice; I'm wearing a black suit because I just got out of Chris Galinsky's untimely funeral. As for Hobbs & Shaw, I have heard you don't need to watch the other Fast & Furious movies to enjoy this action-packed feature film."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"How nice do I look today? Please give detailed compliments."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Is cereal soup? Why or why not?"