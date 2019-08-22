{{featured_button_text}}

'If you were to ask a question of the week, what would that question be?'

Chad Pauling

Interim Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"With football around the corner, I’d ask “What is your favorite football team?”

For me it’s the Dallas Cowboys and Michigan Wolverines!"

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"In order to enjoy ‘Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs & Shaw,’ is it necessary to see the previous eight movies in the series?"

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Philosophical question: What do you want your life to be in 5 years? On the street question:Seriously, Netflix or You Tube?"

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer/Editor

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Considering I ask and answer all of my own questions every week, this time I will answer the questions of The Weekender staff. Favorite football team? None. I don't like sports. In five years? More successful in every aspect. Netflix over YouTube. Is cereal soup? No...just because I say it isn't. How nice do I look today? I look pretty nice; I'm wearing a black suit because I just got out of Chris Galinsky's untimely funeral. As for Hobbs & Shaw, I have heard you don't need to watch the other Fast & Furious movies to enjoy this action-packed feature film."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"How nice do I look today? Please give detailed compliments."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"Is cereal soup? Why or why not?"

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments