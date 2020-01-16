Question of the week

"I see no reason why they shouldn't. The usual defenses of legalization -- it's not harmful, too many good people have been sent to prison, prohibition didn't work in the '20s, et cetera -- are tired and worn out, so I won't go there. The tide of public opinion has shifted in favor, so why not?"

"Tough exit question, Ari. I am not predisposed to vote yeah on legalizing recreational use, but I am 100% supportive of decriminalizing marijuana. PERIOD. In America you can drink alcohol at a certain age, you can smoke tobacco at a certain age. I truly do not believe that Ganja is the gateway drug to severe drug use and impairment. Just as I do not believe that drinking alcohol leads to alcoholism. Could using either lead to a problem? Yes. Will I use if made legal? Probably not. Unless I come down with a medical reason to use, I am probably refraining from MJ, and alcohol for that matter. But never say never, right?"