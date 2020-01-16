Question of the week
'Do you think Iowa should legalize the recreational use of marijuana, and why?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"This is a tough one for me. I believe in freedom and if it doesn’t harm you too much and doesn’t harm others, you should be free to do it. The tax money earned is great and it shuts down a large portion of criminal activity. All good things. But if you asked me if I’d want my kids to use it recreationally, I’d say no. Being a parent is the most important thing to me so because of that standpoint, I’d say no."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"If it means more Cheech & Chong movies, then of course. "

Ari E. Lebowitz

Writer/Editor

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Of course Iowa should do it. Look at the condition of our infrastructure. Iowa could make enough money off that crop to fix all the messed-up roads. There are so many other applications for the hemp itself and the money the crops will make. It would be idiotic not to do so. Look at the other states that have legalized it so far - $$$."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"I see no reason why they shouldn't. The usual defenses of legalization -- it's not harmful, too many good people have been sent to prison, prohibition didn't work in the '20s, et cetera -- are tired and worn out, so I won't go there. The tide of public opinion has shifted in favor, so why not?"

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Tough exit question, Ari. I am not predisposed to vote yeah on legalizing recreational use, but I am 100% supportive of decriminalizing marijuana. PERIOD. In America you can drink alcohol at a certain age, you can smoke tobacco at a certain age. I truly do not believe that Ganja is the gateway drug to severe drug use and impairment. Just as I do not believe that drinking alcohol leads to alcoholism. Could using either lead to a problem? Yes. Will I use if made legal? Probably not. Unless I come down with a medical reason to use, I am probably refraining from MJ, and alcohol for that matter. But never say never, right?"

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"No, people are crazy enough now, no need to mix that in, too."

