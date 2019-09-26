{{featured_button_text}}

'What is your best quality, and why?'

Chad Pauling

Interim Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I think I have a few 'best qualities.' I’m funny, honest and loyal.”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"I may not be the healthiest or smartest or most disciplined person in the world but I have the best of intentions."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Aristotle said it best, 'Men acquire a particular quality by constantly acting in a particular way.' I believe being a 'life-long learner' is my best quality, having the motivation and the ability to learn and grow throughout my life is an essential quality in today’s fast-changing world. Often, I’ll learn from my mistakes, so life-long learning requires that I have the courage to keep taking risks."

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"I'm very personable. On the flip-side, I can be extremely socially awkward (in my opinion, anyway)."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’m a snappy dresser. Not many people are anymore. I’ve had enough of these dang kids and their blue jeans and T-shirts and sweatpants. Very inappropriate to wear in public."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"Of course, my humor! It helps put a lighter side to life!"

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments