'What is your best quality, and why?'
Chad Pauling
Interim Publisher
"I think I have a few 'best qualities.' I’m funny, honest and loyal.”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I may not be the healthiest or smartest or most disciplined person in the world but I have the best of intentions."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Aristotle said it best, 'Men acquire a particular quality by constantly acting in a particular way.' I believe being a 'life-long learner' is my best quality, having the motivation and the ability to learn and grow throughout my life is an essential quality in today’s fast-changing world. Often, I’ll learn from my mistakes, so life-long learning requires that I have the courage to keep taking risks."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"I'm very personable. On the flip-side, I can be extremely socially awkward (in my opinion, anyway)."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"I’m a snappy dresser. Not many people are anymore. I’ve had enough of these dang kids and their blue jeans and T-shirts and sweatpants. Very inappropriate to wear in public."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"Of course, my humor! It helps put a lighter side to life!"