Question of the Week

What is the best Halloween candy and what is the worst?

Chad Pauling

"Best has to be a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup. Worst has to be anything with black licorice."

Earl Horlyk

"Reese's, Twix and Kit Kats are the best. The worst are candy corns or those stupid Milk Duds that rip out your molars."

Mason Dockter

"Worst is easier to identify: candy corn. To paraphrase the comedian Lewis Black, all the candy corn that was ever made was made in 1911. And every year the candy-makers fish all the uneaten candy corn from the dumpsters and repackage it."

