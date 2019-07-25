'What has been your favorite River-Cade experience?'
Chad Pauling
Interim Publisher
Account Executive
"The first concert I ever attended was at Rivercade 1997, I’m not a big fan but I can still remember Ted Nugget singing Cat Scratch Fever."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"Definitely, the carnival midway rides. Heights plus speed plus hot weather plus tummies filled with cotton candy will always elicit interesting memories."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"I would have to say the parade… I was around in the 1960s when the River-Cade started, and I just liked going to the parade… it was downtown, there was candy thrown, my folks had a business downtown so they just said, 'Go!' and my younger brothers and I went… so the freedom to just 'go' to the parade was my best memory."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer/Editor
"When I was a kid someone hooked my dad up with nearly unlimited carnival tickets. My favorite ride was a flying-saucer shaped thing that spun around extremely fast. The centrifugal force made you stick to the walls."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"The parade went by my apartment two years ago. I caught a string of beads. That was pretty cool."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"The rides along the riverfront and those helicopter rides. You could see the tri-state area, it was beautiful."