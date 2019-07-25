{{featured_button_text}}

'What has been your favorite River-Cade experience?'

Chad Pauling

Interim Publisher

Account Executive

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"The first concert I ever attended was at Rivercade 1997, I’m not a big fan but I can still remember Ted Nugget singing Cat Scratch Fever."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"Definitely, the carnival midway rides. Heights plus speed plus hot weather plus tummies filled with cotton candy will always elicit interesting memories."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"I would have to say the parade… I was around in the 1960s when the River-Cade started, and I just liked going to the parade… it was downtown, there was candy thrown, my folks had a business downtown so they just said, 'Go!' and my younger brothers and I went… so the freedom to just 'go' to the parade was my best memory."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer/Editor

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"When I was a kid someone hooked my dad up with nearly unlimited carnival tickets. My favorite ride was a flying-saucer shaped thing that spun around extremely fast. The centrifugal force made you stick to the walls."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"The parade went by my apartment two years ago. I caught a string of beads. That was pretty cool."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"The rides along the riverfront and those helicopter rides. You could see the tri-state area, it was beautiful."

