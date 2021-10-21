Question of the Week

What is America’s real favorite pastime – baseball, basketball, football or something else?

Chad Pauling

"For me, it’s football. Love it."

Earl Horlyk

"Ingesting salty treats while slurping down a few brews with friends is my favorite pastime. The sporting event on TV is secondary to the socializing."

Mason Dockter

"Nothing is more American than watching grandma berate the TV when the Twins aren’t doing well."

Jaylen Rees

"I would say it’s drinking beer and watching sports rather than playing them is America’s favorite pastime."

