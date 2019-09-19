{{featured_button_text}}

'What is your spirit animal, and why?'

Chad Pauling

Interim Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"According to www.spiritanimal.info mine is a crow…. Apparently the crow is a spirit animal associated with life mysteries and magic.”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"A collie. I’m loyal, friendly and shed uncontrollably in warm weather."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"The dog…A dog is a wonderful symbol of unconditional love, loyalty, protection, playfulness, determination, trustworthiness and dependability."

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"In Hebrew my first name means 'Lion of God,' so I believe I'd be a lion...plus my hair is beginning to look like a lion's mane."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"Maybe a tree. I mean, they’re pretty lazy, so there’s that. "

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"My spirit animal would be a cat. I get to sleep when I want, do what I want and still be full of attitude."

