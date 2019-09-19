'What is your spirit animal, and why?'
Chad Pauling
Interim Publisher
"According to www.spiritanimal.info mine is a crow…. Apparently the crow is a spirit animal associated with life mysteries and magic.”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"A collie. I’m loyal, friendly and shed uncontrollably in warm weather."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"The dog…A dog is a wonderful symbol of unconditional love, loyalty, protection, playfulness, determination, trustworthiness and dependability."
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"In Hebrew my first name means 'Lion of God,' so I believe I'd be a lion...plus my hair is beginning to look like a lion's mane."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"Maybe a tree. I mean, they’re pretty lazy, so there’s that. "
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"My spirit animal would be a cat. I get to sleep when I want, do what I want and still be full of attitude."