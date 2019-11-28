Question of the week

"Other than enjoying the culture and the food, I'd love to visit the ancient Mayan ruins. I've never really been to a resort, but I think I'd like to see the historical sights more; get a feeling for the way life used to be."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

"I’ve heard of a museum called the Museo del Objeto del Objeto, basically a museum of product design and such, in Mexico City that I’d like to see. There’s also a museum in Aguascalientes called the Museo José Guadalupe Posada, a museum dedicated to the artist José Guadalupe Posada, that I’ve been curious about."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

"I can’t say I would ever go to Mexico, I don’t have anything against it, I’ve never had the desire to see it. Plus, it’s wwwaaayyy too hot down there!"

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0