Question of the week

'If you were to take a trip to Mexico, what sights would you want to see?'
Chad Pauling
Publisher
"I’m a simple creature. Give me a beach and an ocean. That’s all I need to see!”
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"If I had pesos to spend, I’d be one of the beautiful people at a fancy-schmancy Cancun resort. Since I’m usually broke, I’ll do a tour of food trucks on the streets of Mexico City."
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"Cancun, an all-inclusive resort, maybe Playa Mujeres – Adults Only (it’s a vacation, no small children necessary)… with beautiful White Sand beaches, access to boats for scuba diving, sailing, kayaks - then I would be good. I would definitely find a way to get to the ‘SWIM WITH THE DOLPHINS’ because I know there is one. Otherwise – R-E-L-A-X!!!"
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Other than enjoying the culture and the food, I'd love to visit the ancient Mayan ruins. I've never really been to a resort, but I think I'd like to see the historical sights more; get a feeling for the way life used to be."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"I’ve heard of a museum called the Museo del Objeto del Objeto, basically a museum of product design and such, in Mexico City that I’d like to see. There’s also a museum in Aguascalientes called the Museo José Guadalupe Posada, a museum dedicated to the artist José Guadalupe Posada, that I’ve been curious about."
Nikki Ahlquist
Graphic Designer
"I can’t say I would ever go to Mexico, I don’t have anything against it, I’ve never had the desire to see it. Plus, it’s wwwaaayyy too hot down there!"