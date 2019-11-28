Question of the week
'If you were to take a trip to Mexico, what sights would you want to see?'

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’m a simple creature.  Give me a beach and an ocean.  That’s all I need to see!”

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"If I had pesos to spend, I’d be one of the beautiful people at a fancy-schmancy Cancun resort. Since I’m usually broke, I’ll do a tour of food trucks on the streets of Mexico City."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"Cancun, an all-inclusive resort, maybe Playa Mujeres – Adults Only (it’s a vacation, no small children necessary)… with beautiful White Sand beaches, access to boats for scuba diving, sailing, kayaks - then I would be good. I would definitely find a way to get to the ‘SWIM WITH THE DOLPHINS’ because I know there is one. Otherwise – R-E-L-A-X!!!"

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Other than enjoying the culture and the food, I'd love to visit the ancient Mayan ruins. I've never really been to a resort, but I think I'd like to see the historical sights more; get a feeling for the way life used to be."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’ve heard of a museum called the Museo del Objeto del Objeto, basically a museum of product design and such, in Mexico City that I’d like to see. There’s also a museum in Aguascalientes called the Museo José Guadalupe Posada, a museum dedicated to the artist José Guadalupe Posada, that I’ve been curious about."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"I can’t say I would ever go to Mexico, I don’t have anything against it, I’ve never had the desire to see it. Plus, it’s wwwaaayyy too hot down there!"

