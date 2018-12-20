‘What do you want for Christmas this year?’
Chad Pauling
Retail and Digital Advertising Director
"I love presents. This year I really want an 3/8- or ½-inch cordless impact wrench."
Earl Horlyk
Staff Writer
"I wish this was a joke answer but I’d totally love the jazzy music CD that actor Jeff Goldblum just released. According to the critics, it’s killer and I’d love to swing out with The Grandmaster from 'Thor: Ragnarok.'"
Patrick Rooney
Account Executive
"I’m pretty lucky, I have most everything I want. I expect all the family will be back, that’s huge. It seems a little trite to say, “Peace on earth,” so I won’t. Hmmm, if Santa had it in his power, I would ask that common courtesy would become a 'thing' again, and folks would practice courtesy daily. Think that’s asking too much?”
Daniel Aldana
Graphic Designer
"I want to take a trip somewhere. Trade in this cold miserable weather for beaches and palm trees.”
Ari E. Lebowitz
Staff Writer
"Although I don't celebrate Christmas, I'd love more art from local artists to decorate my Weekender office space."
Mason Dockter
Staff Writer
"I was recently informed by Santa himself that I am a good boy. So I’m definitely getting the socks I asked for!"