‘What do you want for Christmas this year?’

Chad Pauling

Retail and Digital Advertising Director

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"I love presents. This year I really want an 3/8- or ½-inch cordless impact wrench."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"I wish this was a joke answer but I’d totally love the jazzy music CD that actor Jeff Goldblum just released. According to the critics, it’s killer and I’d love to swing out with The Grandmaster from 'Thor: Ragnarok.'"

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"I’m pretty lucky, I have most everything I want. I expect all the family will be back, that’s huge. It seems a little trite to say, “Peace on earth,” so I won’t. Hmmm, if Santa had it in his power, I would ask that common courtesy would become a 'thing' again, and folks would practice courtesy daily. Think that’s asking too much?”

Daniel Aldana

Graphic Designer

daniel.aldana@lee.net

"I want to take a trip somewhere. Trade in this cold miserable weather for beaches and palm trees.”

Ari E. Lebowitz

Staff Writer

alebowitz@siouxcityjournal.com

"Although I don't celebrate Christmas, I'd love more art from local artists to decorate my Weekender office space."

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"I was recently informed by Santa himself that I am a good boy. So I’m definitely getting the socks I asked for!"

Weekender writer

