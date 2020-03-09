Question of the Week

You are the owner of this article.
“With the St. Patrick’s Day parade coming on March 17, what is the most Irish thing about you?"

Chad Pauling

Publisher

cpauling@siouxcityjournal.com

"That I'm from Jackson Nebraska originally ... a community with strong Irish heritage. Our school mascot was the shamrock."

Earl Horlyk

Staff Writer

earl.horlyk@lee.net

"I like corned beef and cabbage, I like Guinness. I can also do an Irish jig if given enough corned beef, cabbage and Guinness." 

Mason Dockter

Staff Writer

mdockter@siouxcityjournal.com

"I'm from Corona, South Dakota, which is a town well-known for its beloved, annual St. Patrick's Day parade. I also like corned beef and cabbage."

Diane Dykes

Staff Writer

ddykes@siouxcityjournal.com

"Besides my red hair and my Irish roots? Well, I don't know. I can't talk like an Irishman, drink like an Irishman or act like one. However, I am related to some crazy Irishmen who would do anything for a beer -- like borrowing a train without permission."

Patrick Rooney

Account Executive

prooney@siouxcityjournal.com

"My ancestry… Irish forebears as long back as our records go. Did the Ancestry.com and came back  87 percent  Irish. Plus, 8 percent English/Scottish, well there was this whole Invasion thing, 2 percent Scandinavian, invasion again, the Vikings did found Dublin City, 2 percent Southern Europe, most priests did come from Italy, and we know their inclinations regarding celibacy, and 1 percent Spanish/Portuguese, southern Ireland washed up quite a few sailors from the Spanish Armada sinking, black haired Irish babies for years after. Definitely as Irish as Paddy’s pig."

Nikki Ahlquist

Graphic Designer

Nikki.Ahlquist@lee.net

"Making shamrock cutout cookies and wearing green ‘cuz God forbid I get pinched by some hunk of an Irishmen."

