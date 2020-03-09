Question of the Week

"My ancestry… Irish forebears as long back as our records go. Did the Ancestry.com and came back 87 percent Irish. Plus, 8 percent English/Scottish, well there was this whole Invasion thing, 2 percent Scandinavian, invasion again, the Vikings did found Dublin City, 2 percent Southern Europe, most priests did come from Italy, and we know their inclinations regarding celibacy, and 1 percent Spanish/Portuguese, southern Ireland washed up quite a few sailors from the Spanish Armada sinking, black haired Irish babies for years after. Definitely as Irish as Paddy’s pig."