Question of the Week

What is your dream travel vacation destination and why?

Chad Pauling

"I have always wanted to stay at an overwater villa in Maldives."

Earl Horlyk

"Australia. I've always been attracted to spots where native animals, like kangaroos, dingoes and the like, actually have the power to kills off peskier tourists."

Mason Dockter

"My family's long-awaited trip to Yellowstone National Park, which I should be on by the time this Weekender runs."

Jaylen Rees

"Greece is the ideal travel location because of the weather and how beautiful it is there."

