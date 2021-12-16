 Skip to main content
What food best represents Sioux City?

Chad Pauling

"When I think of Sioux City and food, two things come immediately to mind. Pizza and loose meats. We have such great local pizza and sandwiches. It’s hard to pick one, but any of the staples in those categories says Sioux City to me. Incredible Mexican food is quickly getting into this category as well."

Earl Horlyk

"For a late-in-the-day pick-me-up, I always reach for a Twin Bing."

Mason Dockter

"Probably them onion chips at Tastee Inn & Out."

