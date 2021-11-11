 Skip to main content
What drink always reminds you of the holiday season?

Chad Pauling

"Egg Nog. Though I've never had the alcoholic version. So maybe it's just Holy Nog?"

Earl Horlyk

"I'm usually not a sweet drink sort of guy. But around the holidays, any drunk with a caramel, fruity or chocolate-y vodka will make me go ho-ho-ho." 

Mason Dockter

"I suppose eggnog. Haven't had any in years, but it seems festive."  

