What is your favorite way to stay warm during winter?
Chad Pauling
"Travel to warmer areas."
Earl Horlyk
"My trusty supply of right-handed gloves. It is amazing. Over my entire life, I've only lost left-handed gloves and it usually happens as soon as I buy 'em."
Mason Dockter
"A good, long, heavy, all-wool or mohair scarf will make any outfit 30 degrees warmer. It has save my face from frostbite many time, leaving only my eyelashes to the clemency of Jack Frost."
