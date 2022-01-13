 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What is your favorite way to stay warm during winter?

Chad Pauling

"Travel to warmer areas."

Earl Horlyk

"My trusty supply of right-handed gloves. It is amazing. Over my entire life, I've only lost left-handed gloves and it usually happens as soon as I buy 'em." 

Mason Dockter

"A good, long, heavy, all-wool or mohair scarf will make any outfit 30 degrees warmer. It has save my face from frostbite many time, leaving only my eyelashes to the clemency of Jack Frost."

