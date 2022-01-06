What would you like to see more/less of in 2022?
Chad Pauling
"Less COVID and restrictions for sure. More unity and community would be great."
Earl Horlyk
"More creativity in movies and TV, and far fewer sequels and reboots that nobody cares about. Except that 'Saved By The Bell' reboot, which was awesome and can stick around in 2022."
Mason Dockter
"I’d like to see more of me working from home, and less of the opposite of that."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today