What would you like to see more/less of in 2022?

Chad Pauling

"Less COVID and restrictions for sure. More unity and community would be great."

Earl Horlyk

"More creativity in movies and TV, and far fewer sequels and reboots that nobody cares about. Except that 'Saved By The Bell' reboot, which was awesome and can stick around in 2022."

Mason Dockter

"I’d like to see more of me working from home, and less of the opposite of that."

