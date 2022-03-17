Leprechauns: Lucky or scary and why?
Chad Pauling
"I’m not sure why leprechauns would ever be scary. They are awesome! They’d be even better if they’d share some of that gold. I could use it to pay for a half of a tank of gas!"
Earl Horlyk
"Perhaps I've seen too many leprechaun-related horror movies but small-statured men in green suits give me the heebie-jeebies. Plus that Lucky Charms cereal dude seems a bit too wired for his own good."
Mason Dockter
"They’re lucky, obviously. I fail to see how leprechauns could possibly be scary."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
