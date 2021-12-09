As a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
Chad Pauling
"A newspaper publisher, of course! I’m living the dream."
Earl Horlyk
"When I was a kid, I was obsessed with David Letterman. Somehow, I convinced myself that I should be the one who replaced him on 'Late Night with David Letterman.' In hindsight, I think NBC made the right choice in choosing Conan O'Brien over me."
Mason Dockter
"For quite a while I wanted to be one of those people who drives around in a van getting footage and photos of tornadoes. And to this day I’ve still never seen a real tornado in my life. Being a king was another occupation I considered for a while."