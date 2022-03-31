Which one of your hobbies will most surprise people?

Chad Pauling

"I think the hobby I have that surprises most people is that I carve, paint, and create wooden fishing lures. That one seems to really surprise people at first."

Earl Horlyk

"I collect old print magazines like Might, Ben is Dead and almost 15 years worth of Details. I may be a hoarder."

Mason Dockter

"I get great joy from thinking about metal-detecting. Unfortunately people are so touchy about me digging holes in their lawns, and passersby are so judgmental. So it's not something I do often."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.