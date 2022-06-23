Who would your dream Saturday in the Park act be and why?
Chad Pauling
"Right now, seeing Post Malone in a festival venue would be great."
Earl Horlyk
"For some reason, I've been listening to a lot of 90's music lately. I'd love to see Stephen Malkmus & Pavement or Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks or Stephen Malkmus playing with anybody."
Mason Dockter
"I saw Billie Eilish performing on 'SNL' a few months back. It was a good performance. So I'll say her."
