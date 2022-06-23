 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who would your dream Saturday in the Park act be and why?

Chad Pauling

"Right now,  seeing Post Malone in a festival venue would be great."

Earl Horlyk

"For some reason, I've been listening to a lot of 90's music lately. I'd love to see Stephen Malkmus & Pavement or Stephen Malkmus & the Jicks or Stephen Malkmus playing with anybody."

Mason Dockter

"I saw Billie Eilish performing on 'SNL' a few months back. It was a good performance. So I'll say her."

