Question

Monday, March 14 is National Pi Day. What is your favorite pie?

Chad Pauling

"Pumpkin or apple. Too hard to pick just one."

Earl Horlyk

"Give me a good chocolate cream pie, topped with sharp chocolate shards, and I'll be in gluttony heaven."

Mason Dockter

"I have to admit I enjoy those cheap, boxed little Fruit Pies from Hostess – devilishly good things they are. Also pecan pie."

