Monday, March 14 is National Pi Day. What is your favorite pie?
Chad Pauling
"Pumpkin or apple. Too hard to pick just one."
Earl Horlyk
"Give me a good chocolate cream pie, topped with sharp chocolate shards, and I'll be in gluttony heaven."
Mason Dockter
"I have to admit I enjoy those cheap, boxed little Fruit Pies from Hostess – devilishly good things they are. Also pecan pie."
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
