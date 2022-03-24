If you owned a food truck, what would you serve?

Chad Pauling

"I’m a great cook and could do a lot of things, but I think I’d stick with BBQ as the primary dining experience."

Earl Horlyk

"The trucks that draw the most interest are the ones offering unique fusion food. I'd either sell Korean tacos or ramen made with Central American ingredients."

Mason Dockter

"Corndogs probably – I have a weak spot for them. And if I owned a corndog truck, I wouldn’t have to pay those outrageous concession-stand prices in the summer. "

