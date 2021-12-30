 Skip to main content
What will you remember most about 2021?

Chad Pauling

"Going fishing with my kids."

Earl Horlyk

"After not stepping inside of a movie theater during 2020, I finally went back in 2021 and turned into Homer Simpson's dad: 'When did movies get so loud? Were kids always this obnoxious? I need a nap!'" 

Mason Dockter

"Working from home for the first five and a half months of the year was eye-opening. I felt like a king."

