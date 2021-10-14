 Skip to main content
Is there a celebrity whose sense of style you’ve always admired? If so, who is it?

Chad Pauling

"No, not really. I just try to have everything match."

Earl Horlyk

"The one and only Prince. I mean that literally! Nobody would have the cajones to dress like him!"

Mason Dockter

"Clark Gable. On the silver screen, my God, that man had charisma!"

Jaylen Rees

"I would say Russell Westbrook. He's not really afraid to push boundaries for fashion when it comes to professional athletes and how they arrive before games."

