What’s the best way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo?

Chad Pauling

"Margarita, Mexican food, all of the above!"

Earl Horlyk

"Gooey, meaty and cheesy street food like tortas and burritos, washed down with mucho Corona and Modelo."

Mason Dockter

"A nice, cool Topo Chico seltzer water would nice. And maybe some chile rellenos."

