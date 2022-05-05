What’s the best way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo?
Chad Pauling
"Margarita, Mexican food, all of the above!"
Earl Horlyk
"Gooey, meaty and cheesy street food like tortas and burritos, washed down with mucho Corona and Modelo."
Mason Dockter
"A nice, cool Topo Chico seltzer water would nice. And maybe some chile rellenos."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today