What is your all-time favorite Christmas movie?
Chad Pauling
"'Elf' or 'Home Alone.' Love them both."
Earl Horlyk
I'd pick 'Scrooged,' because Bill Murray is always awesome. Plus I'll go on a limb and choose 'Bad Santa.' I can only endure 'Home Alone' once a decade, but 'Bad Santa' will forever be funny."
Mason Dockter
"In the strict sense of 'movies,' I'd say 'Miracle on 34th Street' and 'A Christmas Story.' Under a looser definition, I'd rattle off a list of Christmas-themed cartoons from the 1930s and 1940s."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Earl Horlyk
Food and Lifestyles reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today