What is your all-time favorite Christmas movie?

Chad Pauling

"'Elf' or 'Home Alone.' Love them both."

Earl Horlyk

I'd pick 'Scrooged,' because Bill Murray is always awesome. Plus I'll go on a limb and choose 'Bad Santa.' I can only endure 'Home Alone' once a decade, but 'Bad Santa' will forever be funny."

Mason Dockter

"In the strict sense of 'movies,' I'd say 'Miracle on 34th Street' and 'A Christmas Story.' Under a looser definition, I'd rattle off a list of Christmas-themed cartoons from the 1930s and 1940s."

