Quick on the draw: Prairie Dog contest seeks artists

The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center invites all preschool through sixth-graders to enter the "Prairie Dogs in Siouxland" art contest.
Entry deadline is May 1 for this year's art contest, which was inspired by the small critters known as "barking squirrels" by Captain Meriwether Lewis. Also known as "petite chicken" and "burrowing squirrels," the prairie dogs were first caught by the Corps of Discovery on Sept. 7, 1804. Kid artists are invited to decorate and create their own version of a prairie dog, creating a picture of their imaginings.
Students may enter in the following divisions: preschool through first grade; second through third grade; and fourth through sixth grade. Artwork must be original and submitted to the Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, 900 Larsen Park Road, Sioux City, IA 51103 or to SOlson@siouxcitylcic.com. Prizes will be awarded.
For contest guidelines, visit siouxcitylcic.com or contact education coordinator Sara Olson at 712-224-5242.