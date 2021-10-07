Quintessential Winds to perform in Chamber Music concert

Quintessential Winds, a local ensemble, will perform as part of the Sioux City Chamber Music's 46th season, at 2 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 608 Nebraska St.

A quintet made up of members Glenda Drennan, Lynn Gross, Deborah Check Reeves, Garry Reeves and Rick Lacy, the Quintessential Winds have played professionally for a total of 170 combined years.

The program will include music by A. Barthe, Malcomb Arnold, Dene Agay, Lefebvre and Charles Dibley.

Masks and social distancing will be required at this concert.

Sioux City Chamber Music is an organization dedicated to providing performances of, and fostering appreciation for chamber music in Siouxland, resulting in a strengthening cultural base for the community.

