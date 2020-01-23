QUIZ: Which Elvis are you?

1. When it comes to women, are you:

a. A momma’s boy

b. Eager to date playmates

c. Want a long-term relationship

d. Like actresses and starlets

2. When it comes to country, do you:

a. Enlist in the Army, eager to serve

b. Readily sing patriotic songs

c. Spend most of your leisure time in the United States

d. Follow the lead of others

3. Your favorite city is:

a. Berlin

b. Las Vegas

c. Memphis

d. Honolulu

4. For a night on the town, will you wear:

a. Jeans

b. Loose-fit jeans

c. Leather jeans

d. Colored jeans

5. Your favorite woman's name is: