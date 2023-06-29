Missouri River Historical Development (MRHD) and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City have been named the main Sioux City sponsors for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) when it kicks off its 50th year in Sioux City.

Starting off in Sioux City on July 22, RAGBRAI will then take cyclists to Storm Lake, Carroll, Ames, Des Moines, Tama/Toledo and Coralville before ending in Davenport on July 29.

The event will welcome more than 25,000 riders, along with their support teams, representing all 50 states and countries from around the world.

A nonprofit agency dedicated to promoting Sioux City and Woodbury County through community grants, MRHD holds the license for gaming in Woodbury County, generating funding through an agreement with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City, allowing the corporation to run its gaming operation in Woodbury County using MRHD’s license.

“MRHD is thrilled to support the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and we’re proud to share the sponsorship with out partners at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino,” said MRHD president Steve Huisenga.

This makes the eighth time Sioux City has served as the starting point and an overnight town on the RAGBRAI route. When Sioux City last hosted in 2015, Hard Rock also played a role in the kickoff celebration.

Sioux City’s RAGBRAI Expo – featuring food vendors and main stage entertainment – will be held in the Tyson Events Center and Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lots.

“The beauty of RAGBRAI is how riders connect with the community,” Sioux City RAGBRAI chair Matt Salvatore said. “We hope Sioux City’s locals will join in the festivities downtown and throughout the city. As they do, they’ll meet so many fun and interesting people who are genuinely excited to spend the week connecting with the people of Iowa.”