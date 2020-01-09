Randy's Cheeseburger Picnic rolls into Sioux City for an evening at The Marquee

"I am also trying to set up a new playground with a new slide and swings for the kids because if the bottle kids had stuff to do, they would stop throwing the bottles, right?"

Q: Whatever happened to Randy Jr.? Have you reached out to see how he is doing?

A: “I haven’t. I had to give up Randy Jr. for adoption. I didn’t want him to be around Ricky so much. Ricky can be kind of a bad influence. Even though, now, they have legalized marijuana in Canada, you shouldn’t be smoking that stuff all the time around a baby because their brain is developing. I wanted to make sure that little Randy Jr. found a good home and he will get his grade 12 someday; he’ll graduate high school. Sometimes you have to make those hard decisions and you have to think about the child first.”

Q: What is the strategic benefit to taking off your pants during a fight?