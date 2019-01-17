A popular Fourth street bar has decided to implement some changes to see more business come through the doors and help revitalize downtown, in general.
According to bartender David “Fish” Harris, Rebo’s will be expanding business hours and adding more live music to accommodate the late-night crowd; but that’s not all.
“We are going to try to move this into more of a music venue,” said Fish. “We are starting off slow…supporting local businesses, local entrepreneurs and local musicians. Ben Grillet will be starting things off for us this Saturday (Jan. 19) evening and Spencer Aspleaf coming to play on Feb. 9. We might fill the time between with more musicians. We will eventually have country and rock, and I’d really like to get some blues in here. We might even have hip-hop and DJs…we aren’t going to stick to one genre. We are going to try to have 75 to 90 percent local artists, but if we can bring in bigger touring acts, we will.”
Rebo’s wants to get into helping the community at large.
“We also plan on doing events and benefits for the local non-profits like the Warming Shelter and Toys for Tots (or Tips for Toys where all the bartenders will donate their tips for the cause),” said Fish. “We plan on doing the backpack program and stuff for the Women’s Shelter. These benefit programs will happen on Friday and Saturday nights.
“Moving forward, we will be open until 2 a.m. instead of closing at 10 p.m. We are going to try to get as much local music in here as possible. I figure it’s just another spot to support this side of Fourth Street. There’s a lot of traffic between The Key Club and The Firehouse, so I thought this would be another good place to support the business on this street.
“It’s our pitch at the effort. As Rebo’s as a whole, we really appreciate fellow business owners. This is a step to make a stronger community with our marketplace down here.”
Should longtime Rebo’s fans be afraid of an abrupt change to their favorite menu? No, but some changes are in the works.
“We are working on adding a late-night munchies menu and eventually the kitchen will be open until 2 a.m.,” said the bartender. “Right now the kitchen will still be closed at normal time, but we will still have all of our favorite cocktails, sangrias and wines. We are going to do $4 calls and $2.50 draughts…I don’t think anyone else in town is going to get you a $2.50 Dos Equis draught.”
What other changes can we be expecting at this hopping Sioux City restaurant and bar?
“There’s a lot going on here that a lot of people haven’t had the opportunity to experience yet,” said Fish. “I think when we incorporate the local talent and see some of the drink specials, this will be a stopping point for a lot of people on Fourth Street.”
Why has Rebo’s become such a staple for so many people in Siouxland? What makes people come back for more?
“I think it’s just the food and the hospitality here,” said Fish. “Brian (Rees – Rebo’s owner) is just one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. People love the food here; they always have. That’s what got Rebo’s out of Diving Elk’s current location into the bigger location next door. It’s also just the family atmosphere of the restaurant. We just started opening on Sunday nights and Tuesdays, too.
“We hope to see everybody here. I am excited to work for a local business and to support local business owners around town.”