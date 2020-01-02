Rebo's re-opens under new partnership and new chef

We bet you are wondering if your favorite dishes will still be on the menu. Well, chances are they will be.

"I would say 90% of it is still there," said Lillie. "All the favorites. We didn't get rid of the Black & White, obviously. That IS Rebo's. A lot of the things Brian agreed weren't hot-ticket items were left by the wayside or revamped. We did expand on the entree part of the menu. We will be doing a market steak with red chili butter. We will be coming out with a lobster gratin potato, which I think is going to be a star. We will also be doing veggies of the week."

Some more new items will be the jerked Berkshire pork chop with mashed plantains, the fresh red-snapper, the homemade sweet potato fries and a fire pepper blend (a signature flavor profile that will be infused in a lot of Rebo's food and drinks, as well).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rebo's will also look different when you visit, as the once-cavernous room has been split in half. A new business will be opening next door in the near future, but this gives Rebo's a smaller, more manageable space in which to operate. It's almost the size it was when it occupied the space The Diving Elk currently occupies.

"Rebo's started in a smaller venue," said Lillie.

"We're bringing it back," said McDowell.