Recycle your Christmas tree at Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center

The Woodbury County Conservation Board and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center will collect undecorated Christmas trees to be chipped for the nature center’s trails. Interested persons, businesses and organizations can drop off their used trees at the nature center Dec. 26 through Jan. 17. Trees should be clean with no ornaments, tinsel, lights, price tags, stands or plastic bags. Trees should be placed in the lower parking lot.

The nature center is located at 4500 Sioux River Road (Highway 12). Open hours are Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the trees can be dropped off in the lower parking lot at any time through Jan. 17.

More than two miles of hiking trails exist at the nature center. The trees will be chipped and placed on the trails to provide a better walking surface and to prevent erosion, said education program director Dawn Snyder.

