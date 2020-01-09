Red carpet life isn't what you think: Part II

Last week I brought you a story about a couple of the first experiences I had in Los Angeles doing red carpet security, and this week I’ll tell you about a couple of my final gigs.
It was December of 2011 and the weather was chilly in Los Angeles; nothing in comparison to the frigid weather back here in Siouxland, but chilly for those not acclimated to this region. I was told to be at a family recreation center in Burbank to do security at a company Christmas party. The company was Happy Madison; the boss, Adam Sandler.
As I arrived, I went to the security meet-point to get the rundown on what would be happening and to receive my post. While so many times I had been placed in terrible positions (like by a dumpster no-one walks by all night), this time I got lucky. I was placed as the doorman to the stage in the venue. We all know Adam Sandler likes to put on a show; especially to his closest friends and family.
When I was heading to my post my path crossed with Sandler for the first time. He was with his family and cordially welcomed me to the party, even though I was the help. I made my way to the stage door and posted myself inside. From there, I watched as all of my Saturday Night Live heroes arrived and intermingled with each other.
Although I had to appear to be professional, inside my head I was like, “Look! There’s Kevin Nealon joking around with Norm MacDonald! Holy hell! There’s the cast of ‘Workaholics’! Wow…there is every actor from every Happy Madison film here! The big guy with the cross-eyes just gave me the cross-eye look!”
After the party had been going for a while, the show started and my door-opening skills came into play. The special guest singers that night were Debbie Harry (Blondie) and Jackson Browne. Members of the Happy Madison family filled in the show between the sets, and I had the perfect view from the side of the tiny stage. I heard a knock at the door and saw the King was in the building; Rob Schneider was dressed as Elvis. I opened the door for him and he promptly sang a couple classic Elvis crooners. Then Sandler took the stage for a few of his holiday classics, such as “The Hanukkah Song.”
After the show, I was allowed to take a break and grab food from the main party area. As I walked in, I saw David Spade talking with what I thought was the ghost of Chris Farley. When Spade went to grab some food, I approached this “ghost.”
“Excuse me, are you a Farley,” I asked.
“Yeah, I’m Chris’s younger brother, Kevin,” said Kevin Farley. “Nice to meet you.”
I shared a story with him from the time I went to see the Chicago Blackhawks and during intermission Chris Farley ran out on the ice in his underwear, fell down, got back up and promptly ran around the rink flipping the whole crowd off.
“Wait,” said Farley, “you were at that game? I was at that same game!”
Later, I would talk about that moment with him on his podcast, then again when he came to do stand-up comedy at the Hard Rock a few years back.
A couple weeks later was my last big gig for the security company; it was huge. Paramount Pictures was celebrating its 100 year anniversary and 116 of the biggest stars gathered on the movie lot for a party and a photo shoot.
Many people I had previously rubbed elbows with were there including Zachary Quinto (the new Spock), Jerry Lewis and Adam Sandler. Viacom owner, Sumner Redstone, pulled up in his limousine equipped with a satellite dome on the top, capable of letting the mogul watch any television channel imaginable.
When Sandler saw me, he came up to shake my hand; we had just seen each other a couple weeks before at his party.
“Hey buddy, nice to see you again,” said Sandler.
The energy in the room was extreme. The amount of money in the room was insane. A good percentage of Hollywood’s elite class was in attendance, and I was one of just a handful of security guards managing the scene.
My post was on the right of the risers that were erected for the ensuing photo shoot. I stayed there, patiently watching the mass of celebrities mingling and eventually taking their respective places on the risers.
When it was time for the photo shoot, I was asked to move from my position to behind the camera, as to not get in the photo.
The photo process only lasted a few minutes, but would have been shorter if Harrison Ford and Stephen Spielberg didn’t have to point Redstone’s head in the direction of the camera multiple times.
There is actually a video of this event on YouTube if you search “Official Paramount 100th Anniversary Photo Shoot: Behind the Scenes.” You can see a handful of security guards heading back to the photo staging area at the end of the clip. I was one of those guys walking away from the video camera back to the stars.
That was my last major celebrity experience while working that job. What seems like a glitzy job was actually very unglorified, and I didn’t make much money. I did gain plenty of stories from the job, though. I plan on telling more in the future.