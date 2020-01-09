Red carpet life isn't what you think: Part II

Last week I brought you a story about a couple of the first experiences I had in Los Angeles doing red carpet security, and this week I’ll tell you about a couple of my final gigs.

It was December of 2011 and the weather was chilly in Los Angeles; nothing in comparison to the frigid weather back here in Siouxland, but chilly for those not acclimated to this region. I was told to be at a family recreation center in Burbank to do security at a company Christmas party. The company was Happy Madison; the boss, Adam Sandler.

As I arrived, I went to the security meet-point to get the rundown on what would be happening and to receive my post. While so many times I had been placed in terrible positions (like by a dumpster no-one walks by all night), this time I got lucky. I was placed as the doorman to the stage in the venue. We all know Adam Sandler likes to put on a show; especially to his closest friends and family.

When I was heading to my post my path crossed with Sandler for the first time. He was with his family and cordially welcomed me to the party, even though I was the help. I made my way to the stage door and posted myself inside. From there, I watched as all of my Saturday Night Live heroes arrived and intermingled with each other.