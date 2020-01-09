Red Carpet life isn't what you think

“Excuse me,” said Elizabeth with a seductive smile. “My manager is inside, and I’m supposed to be in there, too…will you please let me in?”

Flabbergasted, I hastily let the woman of my dreams through, never to see her again. As depressing as that may sound, I knew from this point that this job, even though it didn’t pay well, would give me stories and experiences for years...and it did.

The location at which this story happened (if you haven’t heard of the Chinese Theatre) is the center of the Hollywood movie scene. I would later spend countless hours here guarding the carpet and rubbing shoulders with people I never thought I’d meet in my life. This is where I met the king of comedy, Jerry Lewis…and years later stood over his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the day he died, and reminisced.

Another extremely memorable occasion at this theater happened at the premiere of “Reno 911: The Movie.” I was positioned in the front of the theater, near the front doors. The crowd had gathered along the street and the media was lining the red carpet in hopes of getting interviews with the cast and all the other celebrities who came to see the comedy.