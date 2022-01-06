Registration for final Prairie Grass Film Challenge now being accepted

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University is currently accepting registration to its 15th and final Prairie Grass Film Challenge (PGFC).

Open to competitors, high school-age and older, registration will close Jan. 18.

Participants will have 48 hours to make film, starting at 4 p.m. Jan. 20. The final awards ceremony will take place at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at B.J. Haan Auditorium, with a screening of all films at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Dordt Science and Technology Center 700 Seventh St. N.E.

Founded in 2006, the PGFC challenge gives competitors a strict timeline and parameters to include in a film. Movies will be judged in three age groups: high school, college, and post-college. Teams compete from around the world for Best in Category and, ultimately, the "Dordty" -- or Best of Show.

This year, the Winners Circle category has been added. Teams who've won the "Dordty" award over the past 14 years are invited to compete in this one-time category.

"The PGFC promotes and honors filmmakers from around the region," PGDC founder and Dordt digital media production instructor Mark Volkers said. "This has become the premier event of its kind in the Midwest. Children who grew up attending went on to compete in high school, college and are, now, post-college competitors.

"Many have gone on careers in the media," he added.

For more information on the Prairie Grass Film Challenge, go to pgfc.film/about/

